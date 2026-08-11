WACO, Texas (KXXV) — A Waco man was shot and killed inside his home on Sunday, and his family says his own cousin pulled the trigger.

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Waco man shot, killed; family says cousin pulled the trigger

Yotanca Calhoun, 49, was sitting on his living room couch next to his wife on Summer Avenue when 43-year-old Michael Calhoun opened fire, according to his daughter, Destiny Calhoun.

"He ran out the restroom, and he held a gun up to my daddy and told him this is for you and just shot him nine times, and ran out the back door," Destiny said.

DESTINY CALHOUN

Destiny and her sister had just left the house that night when they realized they had forgotten something. When they returned to get it, they walked into a scene they could have never imagined.

"Not even five minutes later after we left, we had to come back because she left her keys in my momma's house. So we came back and we see law up and down the street. So my momma ran up to me and said he's gone, he's gone, referring to my dad," Destiny said.

Destiny says her father's first cousin, Michael Calhoun, was responsible for the shooting.

"My daddy's first cousin. Whatever happens to him happens to him. I mean I have no remorse for him or anything because you killed my daddy. He been with my momma his whole life. He's got grandkids, and you just killed him," Destiny said.

DESTINY CALHOUN

Destiny says her mother was also nearly shot that night.

"He was finna shoot my momma but the gun had jammed so he ran out the back door and left the whole scene, and left my daddy in there all alone to die," Destiny said.

The family says they do not know why Michael Calhoun carried out the attack.

"He takes drugs. He takes a lot of drugs," Destiny said.

Yotanca's wife, who asked to remain off camera, says she hopes people will remember the kind of person her husband was.

"He was the mediator. He was the person that you go to for whatever you need. He'll give you the shirt off his back. He was that person. He was loving, and humble, and he didn't judge people. He didn't judge people for whatever you was going through. He wanted to try to figure out a way to help you. That's who Yotanca was," she said.

Waco police say Michael Calhoun has been arrested and is in custody. Police say this is the third homicide investigation of 2026.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

