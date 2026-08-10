Waco man arrested in Sunday night fatal shooting

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Waco police made an arrest in the city's third homicide of 2026.

A 43-year-old Waco man was arrested in connection with a fatal shooting that left a 49-year-old man dead Sunday night, police said.

Michael Calhoun was taken into custody in the 2600 block of Alexander Avenue following the shooting in the 2800 block of Summer Avenue, according to the Waco Police Department.

Calhoun had fled the scene before officers arrived but was quickly located and arrested, police said.

Officers responded to reports of gunfire at 9:47 p.m. Sunday and found the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said the victim's identity will be released after further notification of family members.

Investigators said the two men knew each other.

The investigation is ongoing.

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