Waco ISD talks on TEA accountability ratings leading into 2025-26 school year

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — South Waco Elementary marks fourth consecutive year with failing grade as district pledges to implement "targeted strategies" to improve student achievement and strengthen instruction.



Waco ISD has received a 'D' grade from the Texas Education Agency (TEA) for the 2024-2025 school year, with 13 of its 15 elementary schools receiving failing marks for student achievement.

The TEA ranks districts and individual schools across the state with an A through F ranking system, which it says "reestablishes critical transparency for Texas families, communities and school leaders."

The district's rating falls below the state average, with the 4-year graduation rate 7% lower than the state benchmark.

"Ratings are a clear call to action and an opportunity to accelerate student growth and achievement. District leaders are embracing this challenge with renewed focus, implementing targeted strategies to support student learning, strengthen instruction, and empower campus leadership," the district said in a statement.

South Waco Elementary received an 'F' grade overall for STAAR test performance, academic growth and relative performance. This marks the fourth consecutive year the school has received a failing grade.

The district is awaiting official word from the TEA's division of school improvement later this month regarding required actions and has committed to following through on what is requested.

