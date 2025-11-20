Waco ISD cooks thousands of pounds of food for holiday meal

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Throughout the month of November, Waco ISD has prepared thousands of pounds of food, providing a hot Thanksgiving meal before the district heads out on break to make sure every one of their students is fed.



Last year, the district cooked 3,720 pounds of turkey and thousands of pounds of sides to serve nearly 12,000 students and families



For Waco ISD's Thanksgiving meals, it's really like cooking for an army.

Topping off the meal with more than 1,404 pounds of pie. All together, serving nearly 12,000 Waco ISD students and their families.

The district's Food Service Director, Tasha Alcala, says planning for such a massive undertaking begins months in advance. During a recent visit to Bell's Hill Elementary, where the district was serving 1,000 people that night, Alcala explained the extensive preparation process.

"So we actually start planning in the summertime for Thanksgiving, so we have to procure our turkeys and make sure that we have those. We have to look at numbers from the previous year and then you know, expect growth from that or hope for growth from that, so we always add five or 10% depending on what we're seeing during the lunch time," Alcala said.

The massive meal service represents more than just feeding families—it's about community commitment, according to Waco ISD Superintendent Dr. Tiffany Spicer.

"It's a reminder that it's about people, it's about service, it's about giving, it's about caring, and it's about loving. So yes, the government may shut down. We're still gonna do right by our students, by our families, and by our communities. And even when the government is functioning, right, we still have an obligation to love one another, support one another, and be here hand in hand, working together for our students and for our families and eventually our community," Spicer said.

