Waco ISD among 29 Texas districts under state investigation over Ten Commandments, prayer laws

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced Thursday a statewide investigation into dozens of school districts, including Waco ISD, to ensure compliance with state laws requiring the display of the Ten Commandments in classrooms and board votes on prayer implementation.

The probe targets 29 Independent School Districts across Texas.

The ISDs under investigation include:



Waco

Alamo Heights

North East

Austin

Cypress-Fairbanks

Lackland

Lake Travis

Fort Bend

Houston

Dripping Springs

Plano

Northside

Conroe

Galveston

Dallas

Fort Worth

Lubbock

Wichita Falls

McAllen

Amarillo

El Paso

Corpus Christi

United

Texarkana

Victoria

Abilene

San Angelo

Brownsville

Beaumont

Paxton's office is demanding proof that districts have complied with two recently enacted state laws.

"I will always fight for students' fundamental right to pray in our schools and work to ensure that Texas kids are able to learn from the Ten Commandments daily," Paxton said in a statement. "Texas schools districts must comply with Texas law by displaying the Ten Commandments and taking a school board vote regarding the implementation of prayer time in schools."

The investigation centers on compliance with Senate Bill 10 and Senate Bill 11, both passed during the 89th legislative session.

SB 10, which took effect Sept. 1, 2025, requires public schools to display donated copies of the Ten Commandments that meet specific requirements. SB 11 mandates that school district boards of trustees vote on whether to implement designated time for prayer and reading of the Bible or other religious texts.

Paxton's office has issued demands requiring the districts to produce documentation showing board votes on prayer implementation and evidence of Ten Commandments displays or policies regarding their absence.

The districts under investigation include Alamo Heights, North East, Austin, Cypress-Fairbanks, Lackland, Lake Travis, Fort Bend, Houston, Dripping Springs, Plano, Northside, Conroe, Galveston, Dallas, Fort Worth, Lubbock, Wichita Falls, McAllen, Amarillo, El Paso, Corpus Christi, United, Texarkana, Victoria, Waco, Abilene, San Angelo, Brownsville and Beaumont.

Several of the targeted districts were previously involved in litigation challenging SB 10. That legal battle concluded when the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit upheld the law's constitutionality, allowing statewide implementation.