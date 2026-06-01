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Waco Independent Film Festival releases 2026 official selections

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KXXV
Deep in the Heart Film Festival- Waco
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WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The Waco Independent Film Festival returns this July.

The 2026 festival will feature more than 160 projects. The festival announced official selections on June 1.

You can view the selections here.

Categories include:

  • Spotlight films
  • Feature film
  • Crowd Pleasers
  • Deep Dives
  • Family Friendly
  • Bold, Weird, and Wild
  • Feature Script
  • Short Script

Under the feature film category is "Donnie Darko". The festival includes a 25th Anniversary Screening with special guest: Director of Photography, Steven Poster.

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