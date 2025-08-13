Waco High unveils major upgrades to classrooms and athletic facilities

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — New 6,000-square-foot weight room and specialized learning spaces for culinary arts, automotive technology, and broadcast journalism highlight the school's commitment to career preparation



From murals painted by local artists, including one of the present mascot honoring the past, there are plenty of touches honoring the high school before renovations

Classrooms have been upgraded to new features including wipe-off desks, smart boards, and common areas are designed to be college-like

The first day of school for Waco ISD in Wednesday, August 13, 2025

Waco High School has unveiled extensive renovations designed to enhance student learning environments across core subjects and specialized programs.

The upgrades include murals honoring the school's mascots past and present, college-like common areas, and elevated classrooms that create an improved educational atmosphere.

"We are providing them the exploration of those fields so that they have a clear picture for what they want to do when they move beyond high school and that's a big part of what I believe public education is supposed to be doing, especially in today's world," Melissa King-Knowles, deputy superintendent of Waco ISD, said.

The renovations extend to several specialized subjects, including culinary arts, automotive technology, and broadcast journalism facilities, giving students hands-on experience in potential career paths.

Athletic facilities received significant attention with a brand new weight room and gymnasium designed to motivate Lion athletes. The 6,000-square-foot weight facility features 30 training stations with inlay platforms and 25 yards of space for athletic activities.

"It was about three years of planning, and what you see now is version 24. So we had 24 different versions of this room just because over time, things changed, so we had to change with it," Leo Burks, director of athletic performance, said.

The comprehensive facility includes 30 racks where athletes can train, along with six or seven stationary machines on either side of the room for additional workout options.

