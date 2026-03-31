Waco expands public art program with 12 new utility box murals

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The City of Waco has unveiled 12 new artist-designed utility boxes along Waco Drive as part of an ongoing effort to transform standard traffic infrastructure into vibrant public art displays.

The Utility Cabinet Beautification Program, administered by the City of Waco Beautification, Arts & Culture Program, converted metal utility boxes into colorful art installations created by local artists. Each participating artist received $1,000 compensation for their work.

The program operates with support from Creative Waco and the Texas Department of Transportation to celebrate local artists while creating a more attractive cityscape. The initiative also serves as a graffiti deterrent and engages city and county residents in community beautification efforts.

Waco Drive serves as the primary focus for the beautification project.

The utility box art installations are designed to remain on public display for approximately three years in a clean, vibrant condition. After the three-year period, the artwork may be replaced with updated designs, refreshed with the same artwork, or returned to the original surface.

The program represents part of Waco's broader commitment to integrating public art into everyday infrastructure while supporting the local arts community and improving neighborhood aesthetics.

The next art submission portal will open in the fall of 2026.