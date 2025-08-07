Waco celebrates breaking ground for new fire station Thursday

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The City of Waco celebrates the groundbreaking Thursday morning of the new Fire Station #4 on La Salle Avenue.

The new facility, located between 8th and 9th Streets, will replace the current location on Speight Avenue that serves the area around Baylor University.

It's expected to open in 2027.

The new 1.4-acre site was chosen to improve emergency response times to an area seeing significant apartment development.

A celebration is planned at 10:00 a.m. on August 7 at 801 La Salle Ave.

