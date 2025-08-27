Waco baker prepares for new home business rules

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Starting September 1 Waco will begin easing restrictions on home-based businesses to align with Texas House Bill 2464. For Raquel, that means fewer hurdles to getting her creations onto more shelves.



The relaxed restrictions take place Monday

The revisions mainly address operational standards for home-based businesses, including:

Allowing employees who are not members of the family residing in the home Establishing clear, measurable limits on business impacts to neighborhood, such as traffic, noise and overall neighborhood compatibility

Raquel Rivera has spent the past year running her sweet venture, Meringue Dreams, from her own kitchen. Every delicate creation comes to life in piping bags and trays—and into the hands of delighted customers.

“It’s just so fun to see this little pretty creation come out each time I pipe on the tray—and then see the colors and the delight in customers’ faces when they taste one,” she says. “It’s a unique dessert many have never had before.”

“I had some hurdles with reselling in local cafes and coffee shops, but with the changes I’ll be able to do it more easily under cottage laws,” she explains.Under those cottage laws:

If a product is shelf-stable and contained, it can be made and sold from home.

Selling through other businesses requires a food handler certification and a food manufacturer certification.

Raquel already has vendors lined up—ready for action once the policy change takes effect.

Balancing Baking and Family Life

Running Meringue Dreams from home hasn’t just been about convenience—it’s about balance.

“Being a mama of two, I wanted something that would work around our schedules and their needs,” she says.But it’s still hard work. From taking orders to baking and delivering, Raquel does it all herself. Under the city’s new rules, she can hire employees who don’t live in her home—something she’s looking forward to.

“Absolutely,” she says. “A lot of events happen on weekends. Having an extra person would let me fulfill multiple orders at once, instead of being limited to one.”With new regulations and opportunities on the horizon, Raquel’s meringue dreams are about to get even sweeter.

