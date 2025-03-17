Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodMcLennan CountyWaco

Actions

University High's head coach in Waco leaving for Baylor position

Waco ISD HC.png
25 NEWS / WACO ISD
Waco ISD HC.png
Posted
and last updated

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The head coach and campus athletic coordinator for University High School in Waco is leaving his position.

25 News confirms Kaeron Johnson is taking a staff position at Baylor University.

Ed Love with Waco ISD tells our Shahji Adam that University Defensive Coordinator Charles Foster will be the interim head football coach.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Click Here To Donate!

In Your Neighborhood