University High's head coach in Waco leaving for Baylor position

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The head coach and campus athletic coordinator for University High School in Waco is leaving his position.
25 News confirms Kaeron Johnson is taking a staff position at Baylor University.
Thank You @CoachK_Johnson ‼️— Waco University Football (@WacoUFootball) March 17, 2025
Goodluck at @BUFootball ‼️#ItsAllAboutTheU🙌#Fam1ly#SouthSide pic.twitter.com/4JfuFjXN8z
Ed Love with Waco ISD tells our Shahji Adam that University Defensive Coordinator Charles Foster will be the interim head football coach.