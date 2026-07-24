TxDOT to close lanes on I-35 near Loop 121 for sign changes

WACO, Texas KXXV) — The Texas Department of Transportation will remove Dynamic Message Signs over I-35, near Loop 121, beginning Tuesday night.

The work will affect I-35 approximately 0.4 miles south of Loop 121. Road crews will close the two inside lanes in both directions, with outside lanes remaining open.

Operations are scheduled for Tuesday, July 28, and Wednesday, July 29, from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. each night.

The sign removal is part of TxDOT's infrastructure maintenance program. No alternate routes have been recommended, but drivers should expect delays during peak evening hours.