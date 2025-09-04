The hype around Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s wedding plans, potential costs

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The wedding world is abuzz: NFL star Travis Kelce and pop icon Taylor Swift are preparing to tie the knot and speculation is growing about what their big day will look like.



Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift got engaged in late summer 2025

The celebrity power couple started dating in 2023

Sarah Angell with Alice Allen events says this Ms. Swift will have high influence in the wedding industry with her upcoming nuptials

Will it be a high-profile, celebrity-packed gala or a private, heartfelt affair?

According to Sarah Angell, owner of Alice Allen Events, we should expect a mix of romance, intimacy, and unforgettable moments.

“If there’s two things we know to be true about Taylor Swift, she is a classic romantic and she loves a great experience,” Angell says. “I can definitely see a smaller intimate ceremony and then a huge celebration with those she loves, complete with surprise and delight throughout the evening. I think those elements will really guide the trends and selections for their wedding day.”

Texas Weddings by the Numbers

The Texas wedding industry is nothing short of massive, worth more than $5.5 billion annually.

Last year alone, more than 177,000 weddings took place across the state.

While Kelce and Swift’s nuptials are expected to reach a million-dollar price tag, that’s far from the norm.

For comparison:

The average Texas wedding costs around $31,217 for more than 100 guests.

Luxury celebrity weddings, like Russell Wilson and Ciara’s, often carry no-expense-spared price tags — but they’re the exception, not the rule.

The Shift Toward Smaller Weddings

Many Texas couples are scaling back.

Angell notes that micro-weddings with just 10–50 guests can cost between $5,000-$15,000 offering a more intimate and meaningful experience while being budget-friendly.

“The more guests, the more cost… Couples are downsizing to focus intentionally on those closest to them,” she explains. “It’s about creating an unforgettable experience without the overwhelming pressure of a massive celebration.”

The Courthouse Option

Of course, the most budget-conscious approach is skipping the big day entirely, at least in the traditional sense.

In McLennan County, a marriage license costs $70, and couples can exchange vows at the courthouse.

Whether Kelce and Swift opt for lavish celebrity glamour or an intimate, personal celebration, wedding experts predict their choices will influence trends nationwide, and possibly set the tone for how couples celebrate love in the years to come.

