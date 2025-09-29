WACO, Texas (KXXV) — New research warns of a 40% increased risk of dementia for those who struggle with sleep issues.



70 million Americans are suffering from insomnia

Insomnia has long been associated with obesity, heart disease, and depression

A Mayo Clinic study reveals a concerning connection: people struggling with chronic insomnia face a 40% higher chance of developing dementia later in life

Watch the full story here:

The hidden link between insomnia and dementia — what you need to know

How Sleep “Cleans” Your Brain

Dr. Carl Boethel, with Baylor Scott & White, explains that sleep is more than just rest — it’s when the brain conducts vital maintenance.

“During sleep, we’ve found that’s when the brain runs its cleaning system. It’s like having a lymphatic system in the brain that washes away toxins and proteins. Without good, efficient sleep, these proteins — which can be linked to dementia — aren’t cleared out,” Boethel says.Anxiety is one of the most common triggers of insomnia, with depression also playing a role. Stressing in bed and failing to relax can lead to poor sleep efficiency and ongoing sleep deprivation — conditions that researchers believe contribute to dementia risk.

Why Sleeping Pills Aren’t the Answer

For those battling insomnia, Boethel offers clear advice:

“If you are struggling with insomnia, talk to your doctor. We don’t recommend sleeping pills anymore, because many medications once used to treat insomnia now appear to cause more harm than good.”Instead, doctors advise behavioral strategies that encourage consistent, quality rest.

Better Sleep Habits to Protect Your Health

Experts recommend adopting regular routines and avoiding habits that disrupt sleep:

Go to bed at the same time every night

Sleep in the same bedroom — keep it dark and cool

Avoid alcohol and caffeine before bedtime

Quit smoking or vaping nicotine products

Limit screen time before bed to help your mind relax

Quality sleep isn’t just about feeling rested — it could be key to protecting your brain and reducing long-term risks like dementia.

