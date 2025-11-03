Texas voters prepare for Election Day polling requirements

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Texas Election Day is Tuesday, November 4. Learn how to find your polling location and what ID to bring for voting on constitutional amendments.



Voting day for the state of Texas is Tuesday, November 4th

You need one of seven forms of ID to bring with you

For any information regarding voting and what you need to bring to the polls, click here.

Voters have one day left to prepare for Election Day in Texas, with polling locations and identification requirements being key considerations before heading to the polls.

To find your designated polling location, visit VoteTexas.gov and click "Where's My Polling Place," then select "My Voter Portal." After entering your registration information, click on "Voting Locations," select the correct election, and your polling place will be displayed.

Texas requires voters to bring one of seven acceptable forms of identification to the polls. These include a Texas driver's license, Texas election identification certificate, Texas handgun license, U.S. citizenship certificate, U.S. military ID card, or U.S. passport.

"Every election is important. This election covers constitutional amendments, so there's 17 constitutional amendments in the state of Texas that are on the ballot, and they range from several different topics. In addition to that, we're also going to have 11 different cities, school districts and special districts that are going to be on the ballot as well," Jared Goldsmith said, Elections Administrator for McLennan County Elections.

The upcoming election includes 17 state constitutional amendments covering various topics, along with local races in 11 different cities, school districts and special districts across the region.

After the election, results can be viewed here.

