Texas tax-free weekend could save shoppers on back-to-school items

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Texas shoppers can save on clothing, shoes, school supplies and backpacks during the state's tax-free weekend running now through Sunday, August 10th. Each qualifying item must cost less than $100.

"Not paying our state sales tax. It is exciting. We saved 6.25% by not paying that tax," said financial expert Bill Dendy.

The annual tax holiday allows shoppers to purchase back-to-school necessities without paying the state's 6.25% sales tax. Purchases can be made both in-store and online.

According to Dendy, the savings can be substantial when combined with retailer discounts.

"We don't have to pay tax on our supplies, plus we get an extra 10% to 25% or more off, and when you combine all that together, it makes for a very exciting weekend," Dendy said.

Financial analysts recommend shoppers create a strategy to maximize their savings. Parents typically spend between $400-$500 on back-to-school clothing and supplies for each child.

Dendy advises prioritizing needs over wants and keeping track of costs to ensure each item remains under the $100 limit.

"That $100 limit applies to the full cost, including the shipping. So you don't want to get a $90 pair of jeans and then pay $15 shipping and blow through the sales tax limitation on it," Dendy said.

Not all items qualify for the tax exemption. Computers, software and certain other items are specifically excluded from the holiday.

"Check out the comptroller's list to be for sure," Dendy said.

Financial experts also warn against overspending during the excitement of tax-free shopping.

"They may overspend and then use credit to cover this because we just have to do it and we're already here, we might as well do it. But then they found that they spent several $100 more than they intended or needed to do to provide for that back to school special," Dendy said.

