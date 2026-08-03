WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Texas State Technical College is adding night classes this fall to help meet a projected demand for more than 3,350 HVAC job openings annually in Texas through 2034.

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Texas State Technical College adds night HVAC classes to meet growing workforce demand

Texas State Technical College in Waco is launching night HVAC classes this fall, aiming to boost enrollment and help fill a growing workforce gap in the state.

The Texas Workforce Commission's Wages and Employment Projections predicts more than 3,350 yearly openings for HVAC workers from now through 2034.

Justin Estrada, an HVAC instructor at TSTC, said the need is urgent.

"It's a super, super big demand. HVAC is essential because it gets super hot here in Texas."

Estrada said the state has taken notice of the shortage.

"Right now there's just not enough techs for the state, and the state recognizes that, so this would truly help benefit the economy."

The new night classes are designed with working adults in mind.

"These classes are always geared toward ones who maybe work full time. It will give them the opportunity to come and learn HVAC while they're possibly working, or you know family. Just something that's going to help them get a better education," Estrada said.

Parker Scott, a TSTC HVAC student from Paris, Texas, said he wishes the night classes had been available when he started last August.

"I work 7-4 Tuesday and then Thursday through Sunday, so after work, really it would've helped a lot because then I could come after 4 p.m. and come to school," Scott said.

Scott said he has already been spreading the word to people back home.

"I've already talked to some people in Paris about it and they're really interested in it. It'll benefit people with jobs that have to pay their own rent and they don't have mom and dad to pay for stuff," Scott said.

Estrada said the classes will take place at TSTC's new Construction Technologies Center in Waco, with sessions running until 10 p.m.

"They come in, and they'll just have scheduled classes all the way up until 10 p.m. If you're interested in HVAC, I would definitely say pursue TSTC. That's how I got into it," Estrada said.

Those interested in applying can visit the TSTC Welcome Center to speak with an advisor or go to tstc.edu.

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