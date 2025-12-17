Texas schools register for new "Texas Educational Freedom Account" school choice program

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Private and religious schools across Central Texas are registering to participate in the state's new school choice program, to access "Texas Education Freedom Accounts," which will provide families with thousands of dollars in education funding starting in Fall 2026.

Texas schools register for new Texas Educational Freedom Accounts

The program, known as TEFA, offers families approximately $10,000 per year for approved private or religious schools, up to $30,000 for special needs students, or $2,000 for homeschooling expenses.

Michael Pannell, head of school at Bishop Reicher Catholic School in Waco, said his school is registering for the program to help families who struggle to afford private education.

"I just met with a mom a couple of weeks ago, who has three jobs so that her children can be here," Pannell said.

Pannell said he regularly sees families who want to enroll their children but cannot afford the tuition.

"I have seen it over and over. The families who walk away. That's what they say. 'We love it. We love your mission, but, we don't think we can afford it.' That's hard," Pannell said.

The Catholic Diocese of Austin is inviting families to apply for the program, with the diocese's school superintendent coordinating to help area Catholic schools register.

In Temple another alternative, the agriculture-themed Cultivate Academy, is also registering for the program, applying for its families to receive support through the homeschooling designation.

Anissa Abraham of Temple has one daughter at Cultivate Academy but has had to watch classes remotely via Zoom from Louisiana, where she currently lives. She said the financial assistance would allow her to enroll her other two children and move back to Temple.

"I can afford the education that I would like them, and still be able to afford life for them," Abraham said.

"To be able to move back to Texas, to afford life, and them in school, would mean a great deal," Abraham said.

Pannell said the program will benefit families who need it most.

"The families that need it the most are the ones that are going to be served," Pannell said.

"Our hope for these families is that it's going to be a game changer for them," Pannell said.

Leaders at Bishop Reicher are planning outreach efforts, on the school's website, and via tables at church events, to inform families about their options. The application period for families begins in the first week of February.

