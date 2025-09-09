Texas plans to due away with the STAAR test, but questions remain about future assessments

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Starting in the 2027 school year, Texas students will take three shorter tests each year aimed at measuring whether their core academic skills are on track for promotion to the next grade.



Starting in the 2027 school year, Texas students will take three shorter tests each year aimed at measuring whether their core academic skills are on track for promotion to the next grade.

According to the Texas Tribune, education experts say the change could give families a clearer picture of student progress and help teachers better target their instruction throughout the year.

But the move also comes with uncertainty — and mixed feelings from school leaders.

Superintendent Sees Potential Benefits — and Unanswered Questions

Waco ISD Superintendent Dr. Tiffany Spicer says she sees value in the plan but notes that key details are still unclear.

“Do I think it's well worthwhile and good for students? Yes, but I’m still unsure on some things and I think we all are as educators. You know, will we be able to give the beginning in the middle of the year? I’ve read some language that says the TEA will design all three. I’ve read other language that says districts will have the chance to — we want a nationally normed assessment for the first two and then we’ll have a TEA assessment of the third. So again, there’s lots of uncertainty about what’s coming,” Spicer said. She added that while the three-test model would replace a single long exam, it remains to be seen how the Texas Education Agency (TEA) will design and implement them.

Will It Ease or Increase Test Pressure?

One of the biggest questions is whether spreading testing across three dates will reduce pressure on students — or simply add more.

“I think it depends on the weight,” Spicer explained. “If all the weight and state accountability is at the end of the test, it will be the same thing we’re currently doing. Now, if the weight is spread between those three tests, that could alleviate stress for our students, our staff, and our systems. But right now, we don’t know yet.”She said that much of the uncertainty comes from the need for official interpretation from lawmakers and state education officials.

What’s Next?

Implementation Year: 2027-2028 school year

Structure: Three shorter tests instead of one long exam

Goal: Provide earlier feedback to families and improve instructional focus



Until the TEA finalizes its plans, Spicer says educators and parents alike will have to wait to see whether the change is “good for kids.”

