Terry Black's BBQ to expand, purchasing property in Arizona for $11 million

WACO, Texas — Terry Black's BBQ is expanding west!

The Texas barbecue chain has purchased property in the Phoenix area, with a price tag of just over $11 million. The property spans an entire city block in Old Town Scottsdale.

Terry Black's has eight locations in Texas, including one in Waco. The Scottsdale location would not be the chain's first expansion outside of Texas — there is also a location in Nashville, Tennessee.

Additional details about the Scottsdale opening were not immediately available.

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