Teen turns passion for pig showing into scholarship success at Heart O' Texas Fair and Rodeo

China Spring junior earns $2,500 scholarship through competitive swine shows at Heart O' Texas Fair and Rodeo.



The Heart O' Texas Fair and Rodeo provides more than $300,000 worth of scholarships for the 2024-2025 school year

When most people think of livestock showing, goats and sheep typically come to mind. But for China Spring High School junior Laney Swaim, it's the distinctive oink of pigs that signals her passion.

Swaim discovered her love for raising and showing swine at an early age, inspired by watching her cousin compete. Now, years later, she's preparing to showcase three pigs across multiple competitions this weekend at the Heart O' Texas Fair and Rodeo.

From spectator to competitor

"My cousin showed when I was in like 6th grade, and so that's kind of how I got introduced to it," Swaim explained. "I saw her show and I was like, 'I wanna do that,' and so when I was in 7th grade I got my first pig."

This weekend, Swaim will compete in three separate events: Friday's gilt show, Saturday's scramble swine show, and Sunday's premium swine show. She's particularly excited about showing Ruby, her small red pig that caught attention for its potential.

Looking for future champions

Friday's competition is what's known as a prospect show, where judges evaluate young pigs for their potential rather than current size or development.

"It's a prospect show, so they're looking for which one's gonna be the best when it's older," Swaim said. "Since a lot of them are smaller like this, they're looking for which one has the best qualities for when it's older."

Scholarship success story

Swaim's dedication to swine showing has already paid dividends for her future. As an eighth-grader, she earned a $2,500 scholarship after placing reserve overall at the Breeding Guild show.

"I got reserve overall and I got $2,500 scholarship," she recalled. "I also got like banners, buckles, stuff like that, but that was like the main prize was the $2,500 scholarship."

Her achievement is part of a larger commitment by the Heart O' Texas Fair and Rodeo to support student participants. The organization awarded more than $313,000 in scholarships to 53 Texas students for the 2024-2025 school year, demonstrating how agricultural competitions create pathways to higher education.

For students like Swaim, these scholarships represent more than financial assistance—they're validation of years of hard work, early morning feedings, and dedication to their animals.

