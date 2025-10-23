Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodMcLennan CountyWaco

Actions

Talk of the Neighborhood: Pickleball in Waco

Though its popularity has really seen growth in California and Austin, Texas, our neighbors in Waco are taking advantage of the pickleball court at The Waco Regional Tennis & Fitness Center.
Waco Pickleball.jpg
KXXV
Waco Pickleball.jpg
Posted

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Pickleball is no longer considered a "trending" sport. Though its popularity has really seen growth in California and Texas cities like Austin, our neighbors in Waco are taking advantage of the court at The Waco Regional Tennis & Fitness Center.

Watch the full story here:

Talk of the Neighborhood: Pickleball in Waco

Are you interested in playing some Pickleball in Waco?

The WRTF offers a $10 daily rate for non-members that includes access to all amenities and courts. It’s a great resource to connect with other players and is a place for registration on some of the center's events listed below:

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 24
Newbie Social from 6-8 p.m.
Free event (guests must pay $10 daily fee)

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 29
Halloween Social from 6-8 p.m.
$10 members / $20 non-members

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 12
Intro to Pickleball Clinic from 7-9 p.m.
$50 member / $60 non-member

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

Click Here To Donate!

In Your Neighborhood