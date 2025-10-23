Talk of the Neighborhood: Pickleball in Waco

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Pickleball is no longer considered a "trending" sport. Though its popularity has really seen growth in California and Texas cities like Austin, our neighbors in Waco are taking advantage of the court at The Waco Regional Tennis & Fitness Center.

The WRTF offers a $10 daily rate for non-members that includes access to all amenities and courts. It’s a great resource to connect with other players and is a place for registration on some of the center's events listed below:

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 24

Newbie Social from 6-8 p.m.

Free event (guests must pay $10 daily fee)

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 29

Halloween Social from 6-8 p.m.

$10 members / $20 non-members

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 12

Intro to Pickleball Clinic from 7-9 p.m.

$50 member / $60 non-member