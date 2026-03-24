'Sort of a sad time we live in': 2 feed stores broken into in Waco

WACO TEXAS, (KXXV) — Waco police need your help after two local feed stores were recently broken into.

The store owners told 25News Bobby Poitevint they are not the only targets.

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“Sort of a sad time we live in:" Two Waco feed stores broken into

The two incidents happened during the weekend of March 14th and 15th at Brazos Feed and Supply and Buzbee Feed and Seed in the early morning hours.

In both cases the thief broke-in by smashing through a glass front door, according to store leadership.

It’s a puzzling case for the store owners as they question why break into a feed store especially when the crook could have made off with much more than what they did.

Terry Buzbee is the owner of Buzbee Feed & Seed. He said, “hit multiple feed stores around and mainly just taking knives and spurs, things he can turn into cash real quick looks like.“

“Sort of a sad time we live in that somebody would break in and do something like that. If the guy would have come up here and said 'hey man I need some help' you know I could have put him to work for a few hours and given him what he needed to get by but instead somebody decided to violate our space and come in and do a lot of damage" said Gary Payne, owner of Brazos Feed & Supply.

Bobby did reach out to Waco PD with questions like - Have other feed stores been targeted? and Can the store’s surveillance footage be released?

A Waco PD spokesperson responded and said the footage would need to be requested through an open records request.

They said their Burglary Unit Detectives are actively investigating these cases, and, given that, no specific case-related information will be released at this time.

Right now they are encourage anyone with information to call the Waco Police Department at 254-750-7500 or submit a tip anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 254-753-HELP (4357).

If that Crime Stoppers tip leads to an arrest, you could receive a reward of up to $2,000.

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