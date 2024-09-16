Salvation Army Waco kicks off this year's Angel Tree Campaign appointments

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Salvation Army Waco is pleased to jump start their 2024 Angel Tree Campaign by taking appointments for those who would like a tag on their trees this year.
Anyone interested can head over to the Salvation Army on 4721 West Waco Drive and pick up a form with an appointment date to make an application for assistance for the 2024 holiday season.
- The Angel Tree program will be reinstated at Richland Mall and area businesses and locations to ensure children in Waco will have access to a very Merry Christmas.
- Those involved can pick up your appointment letter Monday, September 16 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Monday through Friday, until September 27 at 4 p.m.