Safety on the Water: Boat Safety during the Solar Eclipse

WACO, Texas — Heather Healy spoke with Captain Shawn Nixon of the McLennan County Sheriff's Office on prepping for the solar eclipse on the water, the boats that are being taken out, and the safety precautions you need to practice to keep safe during this once in a lifetime event.

BROADCAST SCRIPT

Several people in Central Texas are making plans to watch the big celestial event on Monday.

“My plans are, I’m going to take my daughter home and we’re probably going to come out here to the park,” says one Waco resident, Kelsie Siegel

With more than 100,000 people expected to make our city their prime viewing spot, it’s important for you to know the safety precautions.

“We’ve been preparing for it for about six months — we’re upstaffed, our patrol is staffed up, we’re ready,” said Captain Shawn Nixon, Special Operations for the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office.

Nixon says he is confident that he and his squad are prepared to keep the area secure on land and on water.

“As far as boats go, we will start patrolling the waterways tonight with all of the events going on downtown, we’ll be on the Brazos river tonight," Captain Nixon said.

"Then on Saturday, Sunday and Monday, we’ll be on Lake Waco, Trading House Lake and the Brazos River partnering with Texas Park and Wildlife game wardens — they’ll have a couple of boats out as well over the weekend."

Captain Nixon showed 25 News the two vessels being used to patrol the waters to make sure everyone is staying afloat.

“This is really the first time out for the year, so what I would suggest is all boaters reacquaint themselves with boat operations, with their safety equipment — make sure their fire extinguisher is fully charged, make sure they have a portable flotation device, PFD, life jacket,” Captain Nixon said.

And any time drinking is involved,

“If you choose to choose alcohol while out on the water, understand you do have to have a sober driver, it’s no different than with a car on the roadway — boating while intoxicated is an arrestable offense,” Captain Nixon said.

Deputies hope to cruise through, making sure offenses are taken care of and eclipse-goers enjoy the show in the sky.

“Just keep their eyes open and be aware of their surroundings — things can happen really bad on the water really fast,” Captain Nixon said.