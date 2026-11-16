A retired Waco Police Department K-9 is being recognized for his years of service.

K-9 Andor was honored with the Medal of Bravery #27 at the Animals in War & Peace Ceremony in Washington, D.C.

The award “is awarded to animals conspicuously distinguishing themselves by displaying gallantry and acts of valor within the performance of their duties,” according to the Animals in War & Peace organization.

The Waco Police Department said it is proud of Andor and his incredible resilience.

According to the department, even in retirement, Andor has not lost his spark and remains a beloved part of its police family.