Progress report: Work continues at $25M Waco park named after Latina leader

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The City of Waco shared an update this week on construction happening at the future Alice Martinez Rodriguez Park.

City of Waco

The 30-acre park will replace Floyd Casey Stadium with trails, pavilions and athletic facilities, bringing pride to the Hispanic community.

The main sewer line is now in place, and crews are pouring retaining walls as utility work moves forward.

Structural work for the sports court and pedestrian bridge is also in progress.

City of Waco

When complete, the park will feature:



Inclusive playgrounds

An interactive, lighted fountain plaza

Family pavilion

Sports courts and an all-wheels course

Lawn for events and gatherings

Natural areas along Waco Creek

Upgrades to the track and field complex

