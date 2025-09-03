Powerball jackpot is among the largest ever: What to do if you win

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot has climbed to $1.3 billion, making it the fifth-largest prize in the game’s history. While the odds of striking it rich are slim, financial experts say the real challenge often begins after the winning numbers are announced.
First Step: Hire Trusted Experts
Veteran financial strategist Steve Cotton of Cotton Wealth Management says the first move for any jackpot winner should be to consult licensed professionals.
“The first thing I would do is make sure that I had a licensed financial adviser and a licensed tax adviser,” Cotton said. “The mistake a lot of people make — whether from a large inheritance or the lottery — is there’s no plan. Very few of us have managed that amount of money on a personal basis, and it can be dangerous without guidance.”
Perspective on the Odds
The chances of winning September 3's Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million. Statistically, that’s better than:
- Being eaten by a shark (1 in 264 million)
- Being struck by lightning twice (1 in 19 million)
- Winning an Oscar (1 in 11,500)
- Scoring a hole-in-one in golf (1 in 12,500)
Still, you’re more likely to become a millionaire through other means — 1 in 30 odds.
Avoid the Common Pitfalls
Cotton warns that sudden wealth can vanish quickly without a long-term plan.
“People start buying homes they can’t afford, expensive cars, loaning money to unreliable borrowers,” he said. “There’s nothing wrong with spending some — especially on things your family needs — but there’s a tendency to blow through the money. And you’d be amazed at how quickly $100,000 can disappear if you’re not paying attention.”
The Big Moment
The winning numbers will be drawn tonight at 9:59 p.m. Good luck — and as the saying goes, may the odds be ever in your favor.
This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.