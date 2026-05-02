Post Malone and Jelly Roll concert canceled at McLane Stadium

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The Post Malone and Jelly Roll concert scheduled for May 19 at Baylor's McLane Stadium has been canceled. The cancellation was part of scrapping the first month of the "Big Stadium Tour Part 2".

Post Malone said in state on his Instagram, "Truth is, I promised y'all beautiful people new music, and I don't have the time to finish it before tour starts. We ain't ready for tour just yet, so I'm making the decision to push the tour back about 3 weeks to get this music done."

Baylor still has concerts ahead, such as Willie Nelson on May 14 and Old Dominion on Sept. 18.

