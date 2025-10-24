Policy violations lead to indictment of former Waco police officer

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — A McLennan County Grand Jury indicted a former Waco Police officer following an investigation into a firearm collected by the officer but not turned over to evidence.
According to the Waco Police Department, while on a service call in April 2025, Rene Martinez recovered a weapon at the Waco Regional Airport, but failed to log, document, or transfer it to the department's property room.
An internal investigation into the 24-year-old's actions started in July 2025, and he was placed on leave. A criminal investigation followed in August. The investigation found Martinez violated department policies - including the body-worn camera policy. The jury indicted Martinez for tampering with evidence.
He resigned from the force in late August.
“This type of behavior is unacceptable and will never be tolerated within the Waco Police Department. It is not a reflection of our profession, nor of the dedicated men and women who serve this community with honor and integrity each day. I am proud that members of our team were vigilant, took notice, and brought their concerns to their supervisors. Their actions reinforce the culture of accountability and professionalism that we are committed to maintaining.” - Chief Sheryl D. Victorian.