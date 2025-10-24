Policy violations lead to indictment of former Waco police officer

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — A McLennan County Grand Jury indicted a former Waco Police officer following an investigation into a firearm collected by the officer but not turned over to evidence.

According to the Waco Police Department, while on a service call in April 2025, Rene Martinez recovered a weapon at the Waco Regional Airport, but failed to log, document, or transfer it to the department's property room.

An internal investigation into the 24-year-old's actions started in July 2025, and he was placed on leave. A criminal investigation followed in August. The investigation found Martinez violated department policies - including the body-worn camera policy. The jury indicted Martinez for tampering with evidence.

He resigned from the force in late August.