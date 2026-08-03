Personal touch: New food bank center in Waco meant to be big, but also intimate, comfortable

WACO, TEXAS (KXXV) — For all its massive scale, the new Waco facility of the Central Texas Food Bank also aims to provide a dignified personal experience for those it seeks to help.

The facility is 64,000 square feet and is intended to hold more than 700 tons of food and serve nine counties, while also encouraging hungry families by making it comfortable for them.

Every detail of the building, from its large-scale food warehouse to the kid-sized chairs in the waiting room, was designed with the community in mind.

Sari Vatske, president and CEO of the Central Texas Food Bank, provided a tour of the facility, which includes a food distribution market designed to feel like a regular grocery store.

"This means dignity. We want to make sure that people aren't afraid to ask for help because there is that stigma. So we are trying to reduce the stigma," Vatske said.

The facility's kitchen does more than cook and package meals. It also supports a 10-week culinary training program that prepares participants for careers in the hospitality industry.

"This is equipment that they can use or expect to use in a restaurant. So we help with resume writing, interview skills as well as the functional skills needed," Vatske said.

The building also serves as a hub for the food bank's local nonprofit and charity partners, hundreds of whom have already visited.

"They feel like this is an investment not only in their infrastructure but in the community's infrastructure," Vatske said.

Even the layout of the building reflects that community focus. Separate entrances for people seeking assistance and for volunteers are positioned so they aren't necessarily mingling.

But they are aware of each other.

"The fact that people know that there are still good people out there willing to help, and the people who are willing to help can see that people are just trying to make ends meet, is a win-win," Vatske said.

The child-friendly waiting room furniture is another intentional touch, designed to keep children comfortable while their families receive assistance.

"They should not be impacted by the fact that there's a higher cost of living. Life will teach them that fast enough," Vatske said.

The food bank says its message to the Waco area remains clear: even a small donation or a single volunteer shift can make a meaningful difference.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

