Pedestrian dies after being hit by pickup truck on Waco street

WACO, TX (KXXV) — A 59-year-old pedestrian was hit by a pickup truck on a Waco street and killed Tuesday night, according to the Waco Police Department.

Police said the fatal collision happened at around 9:40 p.m. in the 700 block of N. Valley Mills Drive.

According to police, a Dodge Ram pickup truck was heading south on N. Valley Mills Drive when it hit a man in the roadway.

The victim was taken to the hospital but died after arrival. He was not identified by police.

Police said the Dodge’s driver “has been cooperative in the investigation.”

No arrests were made in the incident.