Out of the race: Aiden Morgan drops bid for Waco mayor

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Aiden Morgan, one of the three people running for Waco mayor on the May 2 ballot, is dropping out of the race, according to a post on his campaign Facebook page.

"After much reflection, prayer, and conversations with my family, I have made the decision to withdraw from the mayoral race," he wrote in the post accompanying a public statement detailing his decision."

"This is not a decision I ever imagined making, and it comes with a heavy heart," Morgan added. "I am truly saddened to step away from a campaign that has meant so much to me. At the same time, I am incredibly grateful—grateful for the opportunity to have run, to have listened, and to have stood alongside so many passionate members of our community."

Current mayor Jim Holmes and David Howard Ponder remain in the race. 25 News contacted the McLennan County Elections Office, which confirmed it is too late to remove Morgan from the ballot. That deadline passed on Feb. 20. The office tells 25 News' Dominique Leh that votes cast for Morgan on May 2 will count and he could still end up in a runoff.

