New Waco landfill opens to the public Monday, current site closes Saturday

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — City of Waco Landfill along Highway 84 and Hannah Hill Road is closing.

It has been running since 1986. The landfill receives roughly 350,000 tons of waste per year.

The city announced the current landfill will stop operations on Saturday, February 28 at 11:30 a.m.

The new landfill will start accepting waste on Monday, March 2.

It is located at 4730 T K Parkway in Axtell. A new transfer station is also available at 6171 S University Parks.

