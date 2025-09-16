My35 Waco South Project to close 18th St. bridge this week, 17th St. bridge work follows

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Drivers in Waco should prepare for detours this week as part of the ongoing My-35 Waco South Construction Project.



Starting tonight at 7 p.m. Tuesday, all eastbound lanes on 18th Street and the southbound turnaround under I‑35 will close for bridge work.

The closure will remain in place through Friday at 7 a.m.

While the 18th Street bridge is closed, all I‑35 main lanes and frontage roads will remain open in both directions, and traffic signals will be timed to allow traffic to keep flowing

For more information, click here.



Plan Ahead, TXDOT Urges

Jake Smith with the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) reminds drivers to adjust their schedules.

"It’s always a good idea to add a few minutes to your commute just in case," Smith said. "You never want to feel rushed, especially during construction or major events."While the 18th Street bridge is closed, all I‑35 main lanes and frontage roads will remain open in both directions, and traffic signals will be timed to allow traffic to keep flowing.

Why Work Starts at Night

Some drivers have questioned the evening start time. According to Smith, it’s all about efficiency and safety.

“We want to keep crews and the traveling public safe,” he explained. “We are demolishing a bridge, and the safest way is to close it continuously until the work is complete.”

What’s Next

Once work on the 18th Street bridge is finished, construction crews will move to 17th Street. That closure is set to begin Sunday at 7 p.m.

Drivers can stay updated on lane closures and construction updates by visiting My35.org or following TxDOT Waco District’s social media channels.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

