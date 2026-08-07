Missing Waco man found dead after nearly 2-week search

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — A 27-year-old Waco man who had been missing for nearly two weeks was found dead Thursday in a wooded area off West Lake Shore Drive, police said.

Shane Albright was discovered about 20 feet off the road in heavy vegetation in the 3600 block of West Lake Shore Drive just after 3:30 p.m. Thursday, according to the Waco Police Department. His vehicle was found with him.

Albright was reported missing July 25. Major Crimes Detectives were conducting a search when they located his body.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine the cause of death, police said. The investigation is ongoing.

Police credited public tips and automated license plate reader technology with helping locate Albright.