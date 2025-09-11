Midway ISD removes intern following comments about Charlie Kirk

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The Midway Independent School district has removed a student-teacher intern following comments made online regarding the death of Charlie Kirk.

In a notice shared with families, the district says in coordination with a Baylor University supervisor the intern was taken out of Midway Middle School.

Midway ISD shared the statement with 25 News:

Dear Midway Middle School Families,

I want to make you aware of a situation that came to our attention today. An intern assigned to Midway Middle School made highly inappropriate posts and comments on social media following today’s news regarding the death of Charlie Kirk.



The individual who made these posts is not a Midway ISD employee, but rather a student-teacher (intern). As soon as we were alerted, we immediately located the intern, directed him to stop using his phone, and coordinated with his Baylor University supervisor to have him removed from being present with students. The intern will no longer be student-teaching in Midway ISD.



Please know that Midway ISD does not tolerate this type of behavior and took swift action to ensure the safety and well-being of our students. I recognize the importance of maintaining your trust and am committed to moving forward, rebuilding confidence, and ensuring our school remains a place where students and staff feel safe, respected, and supported.



Thank you for your continued partnership with our school, district, and community.

Baylor University has identified the intern as graduate student AJ Barber.

Baylor released this statement to 25 News: