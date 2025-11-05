Midway ISD bond passes for $83.5 million in improvements

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Funding will address deferred maintenance, classroom technology and security upgrades across district facilities



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Midway ISD's $83.5 million bond has passed, bringing significant improvements and maintenance funding to the district.

The largest portion of the bond, $75.65 million, will address improvements and deferred maintenance across the district's facilities. The funding comes as the district manages buildings ranging in age from 1954 to 2022, each with varying maintenance needs.

"We've got ages of facilities ranging from 1954 to as early as 2022. So when you have a wide, you know, group of age of buildings across the district, you know, everyone has its own set of needs and some have more needs than others, uh, like the school that we're in South Bosky, you know. It's got more deferred maintenance than some of the newer schools like Park Hill Elementary," said Jordan Barry, chair of the facility study committee for Midway ISD..

Barry emphasized the bond's importance for the district's future growth and facility quality while relieving pressure on the maintenance and operations budget.

"Ensuring that we're preparing for growth, ensuring the quality of our facilities and how can we relieve the M&O budget, you know, uh, one of our committee members addressed this and he, he said it best schools don't just serve, you know, my kid or my neighbor's kids they school they serve all kids. And it serves generations of kids and that's one of the things that really kind of hit home with me is that this is not just about my kids or my friends' kids but what is best for every kid in Midway ISD and that's really what the committee focused on was and and I was most proud of too was the fact that we focused on what is best for everyone, not any particular group," Barry said.

The bond approval ensures the district can address facility needs while preparing for future enrollment growth. Bond planning and design work will begin early next year.

Voter passage rates:

Proposition A – 59% For

Proposition B – 57% For

Proposition C – 58% For

“The Board of Trustees and our entire district are grateful for the community’s continued trust and support,” said Superintendent Dr. Chris Allen.

