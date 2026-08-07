WACO, Texas (KXXV) — TxDOT is closing all main lanes in both directions on I-35 between New Road Drive and 12th Street for 24 hours starting Friday at midnight.

TXDOT

The closure is part of ongoing construction to tear down the South Valley Mills Drive flyover to make way for a new intersection.

WATCH HERE:

Major I-35 closures planned in Waco this weekend: What drivers need to know

Ricardo Benitez, a Waco local, said the constant construction on I-35 affects his day-to-day life.

"Kind of glad they're making the highway a little bit bigger but it's a little inconvenient especially during lunch hours or quitting time, it's just the traffic gets terrible," Benitez said.

Several local crossings will also shut down during the closure, including:

17th and 18th streets

Valley Mills Drive

Irving Lee Street

Primrose Drive

Most crossings will reopen after 24 hours. However, the underpass at Irving Lee Street and Primrose Drive will remain closed until Aug. 22 for drainage and utility work.

Detour routes:

Northbound drivers should exit at New Road, bypass the Waco traffic circle using the frontage road, and re-enter at 12th Street.



Southbound drivers should exit at Exit 333A near Valley Mills and re-enter the main lanes after Irving Lee Street.

TxDOT says police officers will be stationed at busy intersections to help keep traffic moving.

Benitez said he has mixed emotions about the disruption.

"Kinda annoyed. Good and bad. I use the highway just to get to work so it's kind of inconvenient for me. I'm pretty sure everyone is just gonna be bumper to bumper on the access road or anywhere else just trying to get from point A to point B," Benitez said.

He added that the prolonged construction timeline has worn on him.

"They've been working on this highway for how long? It's just been forever. They need to get it over with," Benitez said.

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