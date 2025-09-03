Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodMcLennan CountyWaco

Actions

Legislative victories, urban wildfire threats focus of Gov. Abbott visit to Waco

Greg Abbott
LM Otero/AP
Texas Gov Greg Abbott speaks before signing Senate Bill 1, also known as the election integrity bill, into law in Tyler, Texas, Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Greg Abbott
Posted

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Governor Greg Abbott visits Waco on Wednesday with two planned stops.

The Governor will join McLennan County Judge Scott Felton, McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara, Waco Mayor Jim Holmes, and other local and state officials at the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce "State of the State" luncheon. Abbott is expected to highlight his legislative victories of the 89th Legislature from the Baylor Club at McLane Stadium.

Later Wednesday, Abbott will attend a press conference at the Texas Firefighter Wildland Urban Interface "Train the Trainer" program. He'll discuss urban wildfire threats with Texas Commission on Fire Protection Agency Chief Mike Wisko.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Click Here To Donate!

In Your Neighborhood