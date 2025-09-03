Legislative victories, urban wildfire threats focus of Gov. Abbott visit to Waco

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Governor Greg Abbott visits Waco on Wednesday with two planned stops.

The Governor will join McLennan County Judge Scott Felton, McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara, Waco Mayor Jim Holmes, and other local and state officials at the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce "State of the State" luncheon. Abbott is expected to highlight his legislative victories of the 89th Legislature from the Baylor Club at McLane Stadium.

Later Wednesday, Abbott will attend a press conference at the Texas Firefighter Wildland Urban Interface "Train the Trainer" program. He'll discuss urban wildfire threats with Texas Commission on Fire Protection Agency Chief Mike Wisko.