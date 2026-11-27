WACO, Texas — A new chicken restaurant is coming to Waco.

Layne's Chicken Fingers has been registered for a location at 919 South Sixth Street, currently home to Fazoli's.

State records show plans for a $300,000 renovation of the existing drive-thru restaurant. Construction is expected to begin in February 2027 and wrap up in late June. An opening date has not been announced.

Layne's started out in College Station and now has over 60 locations across the country.

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