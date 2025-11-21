Lanny Williams tapped as Waco ISD Athletic Director

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The Waco Independent School District announced Friday the selection of Lanny Williams as the district's new Director of Athletics.

Williams is replacing retiring coach Ed Love, who served the Waco ISD for 44 years. Love will step down in December. Williams will start January 5, 2026.

“We are thrilled to welcome Lanny Williams to lead Waco ISD Athletics. Our selection process focused intently on finding a leader who is deeply committed to the well-being and academic success of our student-athletes,” Dr. Tiffany Spicer, Superintendent of Waco ISD, said

Williams most recently served as the Director of Athletics for Manor Independent School District, but has 26 years of educational and athletic leadership.