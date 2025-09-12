Lace up your sneakers for the 20th annual Turkey Trot!

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The 20th annual Turkey Trot, hosted by Altrusa International of the Brazos, is Saturday, November 22 at Brazos Park East in Waco. The event starts at 9:00 a.m.

Every penny donated helps benefit the projects of Altrusa International of the Brazos, and stays right here in Central Texas.

You can register here through Friday, November 21 at 5:00 p.m., or in person before the race on Saturday.

If you’re not a runner, but still want to donate, you can do so by clicking here.

For more information, visit Altrusa International of the Brazos’ facebook page.

Come out and strut your stuff at Waco’s original Turkey Trot, and know that every step you take helps us support the Waco community!

