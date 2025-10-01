Kids paying it forward: Young adults helping parents with bills

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — A new trend is emerging in Texas — young adults are stepping in to help their parents financially by paying bills.



A Market Beat survey finds 48% of Texas parents have asked for help with bills and 44% of adult children have lent money to their parents

Relationship expert Jennifer Styers says rising living costs, slower job markets for graduates, and multi-generational households are driving the trend

Jennifer says it's also good to have boundaries when lending and borrowing money



A Market Beat survey finds:

48% of Texas parents have asked for help with bills

44% of adult children have lent money to their parents

What young adults are saying

Brylan Twitty, college student:

"If my parents were in need, I totally would."Brody Molina, college student:

"I've helped out once or twice during high school. After college, I plan to help my family out if I get a good job — hopefully at LCRA, which pays well. My dad just retired, so that's the plan."

Why it’s happening

Relationship expert Jennifer Styers says rising living costs, slower job markets for graduates, and multi-generational households are driving the trend.

“The cost of living is so high… parents may ask for money to cover living expenses or to teach responsibility.”

Money and boundaries

When money changes hands, strings are often attached.

29% of Texas parents won’t lend more than $100 at a time.

15% are comfortable giving $5,000 or more.

Payback expectations vary: 21% want repayment within a month, another 21% within six months, and 15% within a year.



Styers says it’s important to "keep agreements clear, realistic, and hold both sides accountable—business is business, personal is personal.”

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

