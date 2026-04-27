Judge rejects plea deal, doubles jail time for former Waco attorney convicted of abuse

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — A Waco judge rejected the plea deal for a former local attorney convicted of child sex abuse, doubling the amount of jail time he must serve.

Judge Rudy Sparkman handed down his decision Monday morning during sentencing for Adam Hoffman, who was originally charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child. He had been facing up to life in prison without parole on the original charges.

As part of the plea deal, Hoffman pleaded guilty to indecent assault and displaying harmful material to a minor, both misdemeanors. Hoffman must also forfeit his law license for at least five years and have no future contact with the victim, but he will not be required to register as a sex offender.

On Sunday, the McLennan County District Attorney's Office put out a statement on social media, saying the deal was put together by the Texas Attorney General’s Office after DA Josh Tetens recused himself from the case.

"The McLennan County DA’s Office was not involved in the Hoffman case," the post reads. "Hoffman sought legal advice about his case from Josh Tetens before Tetens took office as District Attorney...Consequently, the Texas Attorney General’s Office in Austin handled Hoffman’s case in its entirety.

"The DA’s Office shares the public’s concern and frustration over how the Hoffman case was resolved. On cases handled by the DA’s Office, our professionals will continue working to hold sexual abusers accountable to the greatest extent permitted by the available evidence in each case," the post reads.

Waco State Rep. Pat Curry also weighed in on the Hoffman case, sending this statement to 25 News:

"I am certainly disappointed in the outcome of a child sexual assault case whereby the defendant admitted to a heinous crime and only gets a slap on the wrist, and worse, NO Sex Offender designation. I pray that no other family has to deal with Adam Hoffman, or those like him, preying on their children.

"We have also already submitted a few law changes based upon this case and will work with local and state officials to try to strengthen the statues to keep this type of travesty of justice from happening again," Curry said.

25 News' Dominique Leh is at the McLennan County Courthouse interviewing family and attorneys involved in the case. She will have more on 25 News at 5, 6 and 10 p.m.

