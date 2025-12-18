Jim Holmes announces re-election bid for Waco mayor

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Mayor Jim Holmes announced Thursday his intention to file for re-election as Waco's Mayor in the May 2026 election. Holmes has served as Mayor for the past two years.

Holmes was appointed to the Waco City Council in 2016 to represent District V. He has also served as Chairman of Waco Metropolitan Planning Organization Policy Board, on the Heart of Texas Council of Governments Executive Board, and with the State Board of the Texas Association of Regional Councils.

Applications for a place on the City of Waco ballot for the General Election must be filed by February 13, 2026.