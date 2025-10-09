Hot dog! New Waco restaurant and bar sets ribbon cutting celebration

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — You're invited to celebrate the opening of Waco's newest craft casual restaurant and bar.

Dog Haus Waco hosts a ribbon cutting celebration on Friday, October 17 to mark its grand opening.

The event at 215 S. University Parks Drive will begin at 11:30 a.m.

The Dog Haus restaurant in Waco will feature all-beef gourmet dogs, handcrafted sausages, and smash burgers.

“We built this place as a love letter to our Baylor Bears and the Waco community… and we are eager to be Waco’s go-to hangout for game days, good food, and great people,” said owner Erin LeDoux.

The Dog Haus Waco plans to fully open in 2026.