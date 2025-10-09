Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodMcLennan CountyWaco

Actions

Hot dog! New Waco restaurant and bar sets ribbon cutting celebration

Dog Haus Waco
Dog Haus Waco
Dog Haus Waco
Posted

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — You're invited to celebrate the opening of Waco's newest craft casual restaurant and bar.

Dog Haus Waco hosts a ribbon cutting celebration on Friday, October 17 to mark its grand opening.

The event at 215 S. University Parks Drive will begin at 11:30 a.m.

The Dog Haus restaurant in Waco will feature all-beef gourmet dogs, handcrafted sausages, and smash burgers.

“We built this place as a love letter to our Baylor Bears and the Waco community… and we are eager to be Waco’s go-to hangout for game days, good food, and great people,” said owner Erin LeDoux.

The Dog Haus Waco plans to fully open in 2026.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Click Here To Donate!

In Your Neighborhood