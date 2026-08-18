Gov. Greg Abbott visits Waco to discuss new education initiative for Texas schools

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — WATCH HERE:

Governor Greg Abbott visits Waco to discuss a new education initiative for Texas schools

Gov. Greg Abbott visited Waco to discuss his new education initiative with parents and teachers, calling on lawmakers to approve "Student Success Academies" to be implemented within Texas public schools.

"I want legislation to create a student success academy in both reading and math," Abbott said.

The academies would be designed to align parents and teachers, giving families a roadmap to track their child's academic progress and identify areas where students need support.

"The student success academies will show how students are assessed, how deficiencies are identified, and what help is provided at school, and what parents can do at home to help the child," Abbott said.

In the last legislative session, Texas allocated more than $600 million toward early reading and math reforms. Abbott says the Student Success Academies build on that investment by ensuring struggling students are identified early and connected with the right resources.

"Bottom line is this — student success academies will ensure the state identifies struggling students early, gets them the help they need, and gives parents a clear understanding of resources available to help their child," Abbott said.

Nichole Jack Johnson, a parent of 3 children at Belton ISD, said she has experienced her children falling behind in school and called the initiative exactly what she has been looking for.

"My husband and I are so excited to just have Governor Abbott, and teachers, and the schools come alongside us parents to have at-home resources to help them in math," Jack Johnson said.

I reached out to Abbott's Democratic opponent in this year's election, State Representative Gina Hinojosa. Her campaign says she has her own education plan called "Team Texas Public Schools." Her website calls for eliminating the STAAR tests, eliminating Texas' school choice program, and stopping state takeovers of failing public schools.

Abbott says his initiative focuses on reading and math because they are the foundation of a child's education.

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