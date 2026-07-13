WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Gas prices may be falling, but grocery bills are heading in the opposite direction — and Waco shoppers are feeling it.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports grocery inflation is up nearly 3% over the last year. While local economist Ray Perryman says that percentage is in line with most other inflation, certain items are increasing in price at a far more rapid rate.

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Gas prices fall, but grocery bills keep climbing for Waco shoppers

The most recent Consumer Price Index report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows coffee is up more than 18%, tomatoes are up nearly 40%, and ground beef has risen almost 15%.

Local school teacher Valerie Harris said she has noticed a difference on her grocery bill.

"It's nice to have your gas go down, but when grocery prices are going up, where's the money going?"

Harris said she hopes to see some relief soon.

"I just kinda want to see my grocery prices go down and be able to afford groceries."

Perryman said diesel fuel is one reason these specific items have gone up in price.

"Even though the price of gasoline has gone down, the price of diesel hasn't come down as much, and a lot of that has to be held in refrigerated trucks which are very fuel intensive. And then just the overall cost, inflation, tariffs have raised fertilizer costs, there's a lot of factors going on there."

Perryman predicts some relief further down the road and hopes people will shop as healthily as they can while still fitting their budget.

"I do think you'll see things like transportation costs coming down, fertilizer costs coming down to some extent, which will help translate into a little bit more attractive food prices."

Several shoppers said they are feeling the difference, especially when it comes to beef. Many said that even with lower gas prices, their overall costs have stayed about the same.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

