Flu season is here. McLennan County health officials urge vaccination

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Flu cases are climbing in Waco-McLennan County, according to Waco-McLennan Public Health. Officials talk on what type of flu season we're going to experience and what signs and symptoms we need to look out for.

Within the last few weeks:



Flu A cases have risen from 6 to 10 — a 67% increase.

Flu B cases doubled from 8 to 16 — a 100% increase.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Stephanie Alvey with the county’s Public Health District said this flu season is shaping up to look a lot like last years.

“It’s kind of like predicting hurricane season… we think it will be similar to last year, which was pretty rough, but it’s still hard to say at this point.”

Symptoms to Watch For

Flu symptoms are more than the sniffles and a runny nose, says Dr. Ray Rodriguez with Baylor Scott & White.

“Over 100.4°F is a fever, and it can spike to 101, 102, or even 103. You’ll also see fatigue, malaise, and in children, sometimes vomiting and diarrhea.”Other common symptoms:

Fever

Body aches

Fatigue

Runny nose

Nausea or digestive issues (more common in kids)

How to Protect Yourself

Dr. Rodriguez stresses prevention.

“Get vaccinated. Stay healthy. Avoid sick people, wash your hands, don’t touch your face… but the best way is just to get vaccinated.”

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

